Kennedy Agyapong appeals to delegates ahead of party’s super delegates elections

The member Parliament for Assin Central and one of the flagbearer hopefuls for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has appealed to the members who will be casting their votes in the party’s Super Delegates elections.



He promises to continue to work for the progress and growth of the party and Ghana.



In a statement signed by the flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong emphasised his commitment to the party's growth and his vision for a more prosperous Ghana.



The NPP is expected to have its super delegates elections tomorrow, August 26, 2023, across the country to select five candidates out of the ten that are aspiring to become flagbearer of the party.



“As we all know and all too soon, the Super Delegate’ elections shall take place. Your handshake meant a lot to me. I would also like to thank you for the service rendered the NPP and Mother Ghana as a whole. We could not have come this far as a party and ultimately a government without your sacrifice and contributions. You are indeed the true heroes and heroines of our party.



“It is important to acknowledge that the Government of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indeed worked for the betterment of our nation Ghana, and the positives are very visible. We must equally acknowledge that the last two years have been challenging,” part of the statement read.



Highlighting the unique responsibility of the 'Super Delegates Congress’, Kennedy Agyapong implored the delegates to make a choice that aligns with their commitment to creating a better future for all Ghanaians.



The flagbearer hopeful urged the delegates to consider his candidacy to drive the party's vision forward.



“Many of us during our swearing-in as officers and delegates of our Great party, pledged, among others, to help create a community of shared future for not just members of the NPP but Ghanaians as a whole. Our mandate as ‘Super Delegates’ is unique and comes with it a huge responsibility.



“As you cast votes tomorrow, I humbly all of you to remember the need to vote for someone who will be our conscience to leadership, consolidated our progress, and together help plan nan accelerated Ghanaian growth. I beseech you all to look no further down the ballot - Vote Ken Ohene Agyapong, Number 1 on the ballot sheet and together we shall change the face of the Great New Patriotic Party and move on to break the eight.”



The statement continued to say that “To lead and successful, it is important to have committed people, ready to sacrifice as much. I have worked hard and sacrificed a lot for our Great Party, and given the opportunity, will do more and better.”



Kennedy Agyapong is in the league with nine other aspirants hoping to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party come 2024.



According to the constitution of the NPP, when the aspirants are more than five, there will be a super delegate congress to select five out of the ten.



The selected five will be presented to the national delegates in November 6, 2023 to elect one aspirant to represent the party.



