Keneddy Agyapong gives Ghana Police one week to name killers of Ahmed Suale, threatens to spill names

Thursday, 13 May 2021

The MP for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has called on the Ghana Police Service to announce the killers of Ahmed Suale or he will reveal the names of the people who killed the investigative Journalist



He criticized the Ghana Police Service for failing to be proactive in dealing with the killers of the investigative Journalist.



‘’ I’m giving the Ghana Police Service a one-week ultimatum to announce those who killed Ahmed Suale or I will personally bring out the names of the people who killed Ahmed Suale,’’ Kennedy Agyapong exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“The delay in serving justice in this instance is inexplicable and inordinate. True, it is not within the bounds of possibility to bring Suale back to life, but it is within the confines of the capacity of the Police to bring the perpetrators to book. This is our conviction,”he added



Background



Ahmed Suale, one of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigators, was murdered in 2019 at Madina following the airing of Number 12, an investigative piece into football corruption in Ghana.



Hussein-Suale was shot three times while he was driving home following a call that his child was sick.



He was a lead investigator at Tiger Eye Private Investigations, founded by Anas.



Two years after the incident occurred, Ahmed Suale’s family has accused the Police Service of abandoning his murder.