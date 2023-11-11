Ken is a critical asset in winning 2024 elections – Miracles Aboagye beats retreat

Politics of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dennis Miracle Aboagye, a campaign team member of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has lauded Kennedy Agyapong, for his impact and influence within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, Aboagye highlighted Agyapong's historic role as a prominent figure in NPP campaigns, expressing confidence that Agyapong will leverage his influence to help the party secure victory in the 2024 elections.



"Honorable Kennedy Agyapong, like I said, is a critical asset. You will agree that he has always been a leading personality in all our campaigns. So, it is not going to change.



“His influence, strength, and the level of impact he has is not limited to the Central Region alone. Just as he has done in the past, he has expressed his commitment to continue this across the country, including the Central Region, to ensure the political party, of which he is a senior member, emerges victorious in the elections," he said.



In response to a question about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent visit to Kennedy Agyapong's residence, Aboagye clarified that the visit aimed to foster unity and solidarity among all party members.







AM/SARA



