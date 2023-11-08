Ken accepted defeat because of future ambitions, Bawumia’s looming loss – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained why Kennedy Agyapong accepted the outcome of the November 4 presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)



Asiedu Nketiah said the Assin Central Member of Parliament was only cementing his place with the grassroots by publicly stating his acceptance and support for flagbearer-elect Mahamudu Bawumia.



The NDC chair, told Power FM in an interview (November 7) that with Bawumia certain to lose the 2024 election, Ken is staying put in the NPP with the view of launch his bid come 2028.



Within six months, Ken polled over 37% of votes, this is why Kennedy has remained calm, because it is clear that having dented Bawumia this much he is in the reckoning for future flagbearers.



“So, there is no rush to quit knowing that Bawumia will lose the 2024 polls and if that happens, he comes in contention. Alan is out, if Bawumia also crashes, Kennedy becomes the main aspirant,” he added.



After the November 4 vote, Dr Bawumia polled 61.47% of total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates of the NPP to emerge victor in the party’s flagbearer contest. His closest contender, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%.



Speaking at an event to declare the vice president winner on Saturday night, Ken Agyapong promised to support Dr Bawumia’s campaign for the presidency.



“This is the only thing I’ve been preaching, and I must admit this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith," Mr Agyapong said moments after the results was announced.



He pledged his support to the flagbearer-elect to help defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and “break the eight.”



“So, party members we should put everything behind us and let’s unite this party..., I believe we can break the eight and that’s what I’ve been preaching,” he added.







