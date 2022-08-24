Ken Ofori-Atta travels abroad to seek medical review

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has traveled out of the jurisdiction for medical review.



This is according to a Daily Guide online report. In his absence, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, has stepped in his stead.



Meanwhile, the Council of State has invited the Finance Minister and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison over the depreciation of the Cedi.



It is expected that Adu Boahen will attend the meeting which is scheduled for today August 24 for the Finance Ministry.



“Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Council of State has summoned the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison over the free fall of the local currency, the cedi. The Ghanaian Cedi is currently trading at over GH¢10 to one dollar, sending panic among the business community.



“Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe, has asked the council members to cut short their recess to attend the emergency council meeting to meet managers of the economy. The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has travelled out for medical review with Minister of State at the Finance ministry Charles Adu Boahen stepping in for him. The Council meeting is tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24, 2022,” part of the Daily Guide online news report read.



Ofori-Atta opens up on health status



In an interview with Accra-based Joy News on July 28, Ken Ofori-Atta said he was feeling much better compared to his previous health status but added that he was looking forward to a medical review in the coming week to determine the progress of his recuperation.



“[I’m doing] pretty good. I think I’m much much stronger than then. It’s been interesting managing health and work but we are good. I’m looking forward to a medical review next week and come back strong” Ken Ofori-Atta said when asked about how he was doing.



It will be recalled that the finance minister’s health status came under public scrutiny following changes in his looks.



