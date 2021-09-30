Ken Ofori-Atta to present 2022 budget statement before Parliament on November 15

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The finance minister is expected to present the 2022 budget statement on November 15, 2021



• The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and PFMA 2016 (Act 921)



• The ministry is seeking inputs from the public and various bodies before the presentation



The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to deliver the 2022 budget statement before Parliament on November 15, 2021.



The presentation of the budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



According to a statement issued by the ministry, it is prior to the presentation, seeking inputs from various business associations, professional bodies, faith based organisations as well as the general public.



The inputs the ministry added will cover the budget preparation from 2022 to 2025 and should reach its offices not later than October 8, 2021.



This approach, the ministry explained, forms part of government's commitment to deepen citizen engagement and participation in the budget process.



Meanwhile, at the 2021 mid-year budget review, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed that government will not be seeking additional funding and supplementary budget for the next half of the 2021 financial year.



According to him, the move is intended to contain the country's rising debt stock as well as avoiding fiscal revenue slippages.



Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation announced some key job creation programmes and projects government intends to undertake over the next three to four years.



The ambitious plan, the finance minister said will deliver one million jobs for the youth over the next three to four years which will be facilitated through the Ghana Coronavirus Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme.



The programme is expected to promote and support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), new ventures and start-ups.