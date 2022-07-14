Ken Ofori-Atta resigning now will take a lot away from economic recovery — Lecturer

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Finance Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Seyram Kawor has said it will serve the country well for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to remain at the post for now.



He said the Finance Minister is privy to the economic issues and therefore his resignation at this point will leave a gap the nation cannot afford at such a crucial time.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy News on Thursday, July 14 2022, he noted that although there have been increasing calls for Finance Minister to resign, Ken Ofori-Atta knows the current problems better than anybody and knows how best to present the issues before the IMF team for the right programme to be prescribed.



“The situation in which we find ourselves in now, he knows it more and so he resigning at this very moment will take a lot from the table,” he stated.



Dr John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has also rejected calls for the resignation of the Minister saying that dismissing the Finance Minister will damage the image of Ghana.



He made these remarks while speaking at the 3businesscolloquium organised by Media General in Accra.



“He should be there because it will dent the international image of Ghana if you remove him at this time,” he said.