Ken Ofori-Atta must account for Covid-19 Trust Fund - Economist

Speaker goes hard on Ken Ofori-Atta for accountability



Ken Ofori-Atta presents the COVID-19 expenditure breakdown



You cannot account for the entire funds without talking about the Trust Fund, Economist



An economist, Dr Adu Owosu Sarkodie, has asked the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to also account for how funds received by the Covid-19 Trust Fund were also utilized.



According to him, the finance minister cannot give account funds and leave out the Covid-19 Trust Fund as it is also part of COVID spending.



“You have to account for the Trust Fund. It is part of it,” he said



Speaking on the Key Points he said “You cannot account for the entire funds without talking about the Trust Fund. If it is the MMDAs, they must appear before the Committee to account for it.”



Ken Ofori-Atta on June 22 appeared before parliament to give a breakdown of COVID-19 expenditure and answer questions filed by lawmakers on both sides of the House.



He stated that an amount of GH¢143 million was pumped into the provision of free water and electricity for a certain category of consumers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Concerning the free utilities announced for lifeline consumers in 2020, Ofori-Atta said the government had saved over a quarter of the total amount budgeted.



“GH¢200m was made available for free water and electricity for lifeline consumers, out of this, ¢143m utilized.”



