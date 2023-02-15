Ken Ofori-Atta lacks credibility to lead IMF negotiations – Divine Nkrumah

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

The National Youth Coordinator of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah has stated that finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta lacks credibility to lead government negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



According to him, the embattled minister is not fit to lead since he has previously asserted that the IMF is not an option for the country amid known economic challenges.



Speaking in an interview with Original FM, the PPP coordinator stressed that Ofori Atta's continued stay in office is aggravating the nation's economic problems and urged the president to as a matter of urgency sack the minister.



“The finance minister who has supervised the disastrous collapse of the economy cannot and should not be part of the team of negotiators.



“How did we get here, it is because of IMF conditionalities, and for the the IMF negotiations, the person who is spearheading is wrong, who is that person, Ken Ofori-Atta? it is very wrong for Ken Ofori-Atta to lead the negotiations because he has said before that there is no need for us to seek the IMF bailout,” he said.



In November last year, some NPP parliamentarians demanded that Ofori-Atta be sacked.



The MPs, numbering about 80, held a press conference to impress on the president to relieve his cousin of the responsibility of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.











