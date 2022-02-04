Ken Ofori-Atta has never been fit to be Finance Minister – Isaac Adongo

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has stated that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has never been fit to manage the country’s finances, alleging that he secured the position due to his familial relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Rather than talk Economics, Isaac Adongo has accused Mr Ofori-Atta of talking Philosophy, Ideology and Bible Recitals. He puts the current state of the economy squarely on his shoulders.



“Ofori Atta has never been fit for purpose as Finance Minister except for nepotism. He doesn’t talk about economics or Finance but philosophy, ideology and Bible recitals. Completely empty and bereft of economics. How he became a Finance Minister is why we are in this shithole,” Adongo noted.



International rating agency Fitch has downgraded Ghana creditworthiness to B- with a negative outlook, the lowest since the agency started rating Ghana. The agency cites the county’s rising debt, among others as the reason for the latest ranking.



The Finance Minister himself has admitted that if the electronic transactions levy is not passed, Government would have to seek a programme with International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Isaac Adongo has been a fierce critic of the Investment Banker who has been at the helm of Ghana’s economy since 2017.



