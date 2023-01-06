Ken Must Go MPs tricked me, ‘I was taken by complete surprise’ – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame has explained how and why he failed to stop a group of MPs from breaking ranks with leadership to publicly demand the resignation of Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.



In a January 4, 2023 interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu admitted having prior information that such a move was imminent and called for a meeting with the leadership of the bloc.



According to him, he later came out to address the concerns of the rebel MPs because he had been tricked into believing that morning that they had called off the demand.



“I was taken by complete surprise, when I heard their intentions, I tried reaching their leader but they all had their phones off.



“I reached one who I had a prior appointment with and appealed to meet with their leader. When he passed on the message, they refused to attend the meeting because they knew I will advise against their move.”



According to him, at the point of the presser, one of the MPs was planted to distract him: “They actually planted one of their own to engage me as a way of tricking me against thwarting their intentions that morning,” he added.



The MP, who doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs insisted that the issue currently remains “an internal issue over which we met the president. Now that all the conditions have been met, we will have to meet the president again and it still remains an internal affair.”



The over 80 MPs last year demanded the resignation of the Ken Ofori-Atta over the failing economy. They later met with the president and agreed to cooperate with the minister to present the 2023 budget and reach an initial agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The two conditions have since been met and some of the rebel MPs have stated that they are waiting on the president to act on the agreement reached with the MPs.



