Ken, Alan's votes are nowhere close to Bawumia but we will go to Congress regardless – Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and a leading member of the campaign team of Dr. Bawumia has expressed his sentiments about the upcoming NPP congress in November 2023.



Wontumi stated that the NPP is only going to the November 4 congress because of democracy.



He explained that none of the contenders for the NPP flagbearer position comes close to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in terms of the votes he courted during the Super Delegates Conference.



During a media interaction, Wontumi said “Oh, my brother. We had 926 votes and if one candidate had 629 votes, it’s more than enough. Even the one we are calling second, Kennedy we are calling second had 132 votes. 132 is not close to him and the third one, he got 95; it’s not close. But because in the name of democracy and our constituency, that’s why we are still going for this election. If it’s not in the name of democracy, this is the done deal.”



Outcome of August 26 primary:



At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia, over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh had 9 votes each, thus tying for the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; 6, Joe Ghartey, 4, Kwadwo Poku, 3, and Kofi Konadu Apraku 0.



There was a total of 923 valid votes cast.





"Alan’s people hooted at Majority Leader but nicodemously turn around to rather complain – Chairman Wontumi



Bernard Antwi Boasiako responds to the attacks on Alan Kyerematen's agent.#TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/TepQfC4NLs — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 30, 2023

