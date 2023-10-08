Ken Agyapong will reunite Alan with NPP if he wins November 4 Primaries – Lawyer

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading campaign team member for presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said their candidate will reunite Mr. Alan Kyeremanten with the party if he wins the November 4 presidential primaries.



Lawyer William Kusi Head of Communications of the Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team in the Ashanti Region who revealed this on Kumasi-based Angel FM, also cautioned leadership of the party to conduct a free and fair election because they are optimistic that their candidate is going to win.



According to Lawyer William Kusi, bringing back Mr Alan Kyeremanten to the party is one of their strategies to reunite the party to face John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.



“We don’t want a situation where we will challenge the election results after November 4, we don’t want to do that, we love NPP, and we want NPP to be united so we have said that when our candidate emerges as the winner, we are going to beg Alan to come back to the party to go into the election. We love NPP, we don’t want a disintegrated NPP”, he told Kwame Tank o in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He also noted that, after the exit of Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten from the party, people who were flouting the party’s regulations to favour the establishment candidate are now being a bit diplomatic with their dealings as compared to previous months.



Lawyer William further questioned the whereabouts of the electoral album for the presidential primaries.



