Ken Agyapong storms parliament for budget voting after going MIA for weeks

Parliament to vote on 2022 budget



Minority fail to report early for budget debate and approval voting



Kennedy Agyapong out of Ghana for weeks



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has arrived in Ghana from the United States of America where has been for the past weeks.



His arrival coincides with the contentious 2022 budget approval voting exercise expected to be held in parliament today.



Debate on the 2022 budget presented in parliament by the Minister of Finance on November 17, 2021, is set to be concluded today, November 26, 2021, after which approval voting is expected to be held.



Ahead of the exercise, the Majority side of parliament failed to show up in the Chamber hours after the exercise was supposed to have commenced.



While the Minority side had been seated since morning, none of the Majority MPs had entered the Chamber after midday.



Following the failure of the Majority to turn up, the Minority held a press conference saying the Majority was holding the house hostage as a result of having a deficit in their numbers.



They further alleged that the government, as a result, had chartered a private jet to fly the Assin Central Member of Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Kennedy Agyapong and Sarah Adwoa Safo respectively, back into the country to enable them participate in the exercise.



The MP for Assin Central for some weeks now had been out of the country with reports of his ill health going viral as a result of his absence.



After the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was forced to suspend sitting for some 30 minutes following the failure of the Majority to show up for the exercise, the House reconvened after about an hour later.



It was at this point that GhanaWeb reporters in the Chamber of Parliament picked up information that Kennedy Agyapong had arrived in the House and will be making his entry onto the floor of the Chamber soon.



Kennedy Agyapong subsequently walked into the Chamber to the delight of his colleague NPP MPs.



The Minority however is said to have expressed disappointment in the Speaker for failing to start proceedings earlier.



According to GhanaWeb reporters in the Chamber, it took the intervention of the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, to calm his fuming members.







The make-up of the current parliament has made policies requiring voting to be contentious especially when there are disagreements between the two sides of the house.



The Majority, with 138 MPs, has only one seat more than the Minority side which has 137 members in the House.



The Minority, following the presentation of the 2022 budget by the finance minister, had served notice of their intent to vote against the approval of the budget.



According to the Minority, the budget which has policies including a 1.75% levy on electronic transactions such as Mobile Money transfers is insensitive to the economic conditions in which Ghanaians live in.



