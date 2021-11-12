Ken Agyapong speaks from US mansion, ‘I like my slim shape, don't want a big stomach’

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin North Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has been captured in a video shared on an entertainment news channel on YouTube.



GHPage TV posted a nineteen-minute long video, parts of which showed the lawmaker with some acquaintances who according to the narration by the person filming had paid Kennedy Agyapong a visit at his residence.



The lawmaker is spotted in casual wear with his hands in pockets for the better part of the recording in which a male commentator speaks about their visit to Kennedy and how strong and fit he was.



At a point, a lady who takes over the recording is heard asking the lawmaker to take his food more seriously.



“What I am pleading of you is to eat a little, I have told Maa Christy to cook well for you.” In response Ken said, I want to be slim (and) nice, I don’t want to be a man with a big stomach,” a retort that got all of them laughing.



There has been a recent blitz of photos and videos of the lawmaker shared on social media platforms, ostensibly to quell talk of ill-health attributed to his prolonged stay in the United States.



Some prominent people in society made comments to the effect that he was ailing while his son and other public figures also dispelled the said rumours.



Parliament resumed about two weeks ago, but he remains in the United States except for a tape in which he is heard announcing that he will be back in the coming week.



You can watch the relevant parts of Ken’s meeting with his guests in the video below – from 3 – 5 minutes mark