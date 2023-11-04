Ken Agyapong's supporter assaulted by unknown assailant at Twifo Hemang Denkyira-Lower

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



An alleged Kennedy Agyapong supporter was assaulted by an unknown person at Twifo Hemang Denkyira-Lower.



It was alleged that the assaulted man was in the queue to cast his ballot, and the assailant came from nowhere to hit him.



That resulted in a fight between them, and the police arrested the two for peace.



The police have ensured peace, and voting is going smoothly.



However, the cause of the misunderstanding and chaos is yet to be known by the police.



About NPP Primaries



There are four contenders in this flagbearer race. Among them, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is considered a frontrunner, while Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is expected to be a strong competitor, particularly after his surprising second-place finish in the party's Super Delegates Conference, which took place in August.



The rest are former Food and Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Bawumia secured a commanding victory in the Super Delegates Conference, receiving 629 votes, which represented 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. Kennedy Agyapong secured the second position, while former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, came in third.



However, Alan Kyerematen, dissatisfied with the outcome and expressing concerns about what he perceived as unfair treatment by the NPP leadership, made the decision to resign from the party. He went on to establish the "Movement for Change" with the intention of contesting the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh emerged as the fifth aspirant. However, Boakye Agyarko withdrew from the scheduled September 2 run-off, adding an element of suspense to the race.