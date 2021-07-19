Ken Agyapong’s hot temper makes him unfit to chair Parliament’s Defence & Interior C'ttee – Amaliba

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has been described as incompetent to lead Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee which has been touted as one of the most sensitive committees in the legislature.



Mr. Agyapong is under fire for his consistency in attacks on individuals and institutions in the country with the latest being a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited Erastus Asare Donkor.



The latest spark of public uproar about his attitude is his attack on Multimedia’s Reporter where the lawmaker said on a live program that he deserved beatings for reporting on the Ejura Killings.



He has since been referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee for investigations and sanctions if he is found liable for misconduct.



However, Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Abraham Amaliba said he lacks the credentials of chairing such a very important Committee in Parliament.



“This man is not even supposed to be the Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee. He is not qualified, he lacks the temperament, he lacks what it takes. This is a man who is just on a rampage, can’t the people of Ghana stop him?



“How can one person take the whole of Ghana for a ride? And when a Judge wanted to stamp his authority, you saw what happened. So, he will continue doing that” Amaliba stated in an interview on Daybreak Upper East on A1 Radio in Bolgatanga monitored by MyNewsGh.com.