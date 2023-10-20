Ken Agyapong’s camp replies Samira Bawumia over ‘ignore bitter, angry candidate’ comment

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2023

Ralph Agyapong, the brother and lawyer of Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has responded to Second Lady Samira Bawumia's recent political comments.



In the said comments, Mrs. Bawumia is heard advising NPP delegates to ignore a "bitter, angry, and satisfied candidate" who she implied did not mind even if the party landed in opposition.



In an interview on Okay FM on October 19, 2023, Lawyer Agyapong was questioned about why Kennedy's camp attributed the Second Lady's speech to themselves, even though she did not mention anybody by name.



He insisted that the candidate in question was indeed Kennedy Agyapong, and as a result, the Second Lady's remarks were directed at him. He further stated that her comments were insulting to the delegates in the Ashanti region.



“We have taken her speech upon ourselves, do you know why? In this life everyone wants a fool to play with but nobody is willing to give birth to a fool,” he said.



He explained that the Second Lady, in her opulent lifestyle, aimed to deceive the ordinary polling station delegates who were struggling and often relied on Kennedy Agyapong for support.



He added that Kennedy had been using his resources to address the needs of the country and the welfare of its people.



Ralph Agyapong also pointed out what he called the lavishness of the Second Lady's attire during the event where she made these remarks, suggesting that it was more expensive than the recent donation her husband, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made to flood victims in the country.



“This is the Second Lady who is in the Ashanti region and telling the polling station executives and coordinators about someone she claims to be bitter, angry, and satisfied.



"When God blessed him, he didn't spend the money but rather he is using it to build a Cardio Centre for 37 Military Hospital for the military.



“Go to the Okomfo Anokye Cancer Centre; he has donated money to them. When he had money, he didn't use it to buy expensive bags to go and stand in front of polling station executives.



“The money she used to buy the said bag is more expensive than her husband's donation to the flood victims. If you approach people with this kind of luxurious lifestyle and tell them this, what is more insulting than this? So, what the woman said, I believe it just came at the spot, that is how I see it,” he said.



He chastized Samira for telling the polling station executives about opposition and suffering when they are in fact already suffering even with their government in power.



“But yet you are living an opulent life and you appear before them and tell them that the person whose contribution to this country and party is unmatched by any of the aspirants is bitter and satisfied.”



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







