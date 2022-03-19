Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Kennedy Agyapong donates to KATH cancer center



Pays for parts of broken machine to be imported



Calls on Ashanti businessmen to support the hospital



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has paid an amount of US$145,000 for the importation of parts of a crucial cancer treatment machine at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH.



He issued the checque during the week on Net 2 TV when some of the medics who work at the Oncology Department of KATH joined a panel discussion on the challenges that they faced.



Narrating how he was convinced to go to the aid of the Center, the lawmaker said he was in Kumasi for some business when a friend said a doctor wanted to see him because of his previous donation to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



He granted the doctor audience and couldn’t believe circumstances under which they were working and the fact that a key machine for rapid treatment of patients had been broken down for two weeks.



“I asked why it hasn’t been repaired and he told me that the warranty for parts to be imported expired and they needed US$245,000 a year for six years, which comes up to over 1.2 million dollars.



“I admit that I can’t pay six years but that I was prepared to pay one year for parts to be imported immediately.



“The next day, I spoke to company’s agent … after we spoke and I made clear commitments, the agent said he will speak to the manufacturers, it so happened that hearing that I was the man involved, they slashed the sum by US$100,000, so instead of US$245,000, I ended up paying just US$145,000,” he added.



According to him, KATH also has another sophisticated machine that needs a CT Scan machine, according to them, the machine that can help them treat patients in 15 minutes requires a CT Scan that will cost about US$600,000.



“Things are hard for me in these times, I have lost lots of money with this exchange rate but a positive attitude, I am going to make it back,” he stressed.



He also revealed plans to donate 100 mattresses and 250 beds for emergency wards and other places in KATH.



In keeping a promise he made in 2020, Kennedy Agyapong, presented a cheque of 1.2 million dollars in June 2021 at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of an 80-bed Cardiothoracic Centre at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



The Centre when completed will include a Cardiothoracic Training Centre and Conference room, VVIP clinic, 3 operating theatres, an Intensive Care Unit, Executive Clinic, a Dialysis Unit, X-Ray unit, a Robotic Unit, a pharmacy and an outpatient department, among other essential units.



