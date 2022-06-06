Ken Agyapong lists 5 major things he will do if he becomes president

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Favouritism and nepotism will cease if I become president – Ken Agyapong



Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has listed five major things he will do to propel the development of Ghana if he becomes the president.



According to the MP who has hinted of his intentions to vie for the presidency in the country’s next general elections, successive governments and the incumbent Akufo-Addo government has done very little to tackle key challenges facing the country.



Speaking in a Dentaa Show interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP said that the tourism, technology, and agric are among the sectors that have not been given the necessary attention under the current government.



He believes that given the nod to rule as president, he will be able to harness resources available to the state, to develop these areas and more.



To detail some of his plans if he becomes president, the MP gave a list of these 5.



According to him, the main tool he will use to transform Ghana is tourism which successive governments have failed to take advantage of even though it can give Ghana more revenue than Gold and Cocoa.



“If I’m made president, I will use tourism to develop Ghana. I have watched and watched carefully, all successive governments (have done nothing in tourism) with the exception of Nana who is trying to do something with this Year of Return, but he has not done anything in Tourism because that is not where he has to start from.



“Let me give you tourist’s insight that can give us money more than the gold because the number of people that came to This Year of Return gave Ghana over a billion (dollars) with the eight days they were here. How many months will it take you to dig the ground and get the gold? The whole Ghana, our Cocoa gives us about ($)1.5 billion and within a week we got a billion spent and we got the economy so vibrant, people were selling. I will use tourism to develop (Ghana).



Secondly, he noted, he will ensure that favouritism and nepotism is eliminated in his government and leadership by firing appointees who fail to deliver.



“Number 2, whether you’re my grandmother, my grandfather if you are a minister and you make a mistake I will fire you, favouritism and nepotism will cease. You can bring Jesus Christ, I will fire you to set an example for those who will succeed you (to see) that even Mr. A who used to be a good friend of Ken has been fired for doing the wrong thing,” Ken Agyapong said.



The third thing the MP further mentioned as part of his development plans is the reduction of high-interest rate on loans from financial institutions. This, according to him, is one of the key contributors to Ghana’s failure with regards to industrialization.



Kennedy Agyapong also mentioned his plans to subsidise agriculture - as advanced countries do - so that prices of food will be low.



The final thing he noted that he will focus on is the country’s technological advancement.



