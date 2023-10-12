Ken Agyapong is next president in waiting – Owusu Bempah’s pastor declares

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Charles Owusu, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed a divine ordainment about Ghana’s presidential politics.



According to Owusu, a member of the Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah's Glorious Word Miracle Church International, Kennedy Agyapong, an NPP flagbearer hopeful will emerge the next president of Ghana after the 2024 elections.



Appearing on the October 11 edition of The Seat show on Net2 TV, he described Agyapong as “the next president in waiting.”



“He is the one God has prepared, he has been ordained already by God, when God calls and you and prepares you spiritually, it will manifest at all cost in the physical.”



He stressed that Agyapong has suddenly been catapulted into the presidential limelight from a position of zero ambition only months back.



“Because he is of God, he has changed how politics is in Ghana, especially within the NPP… and that is a perfect sign that it is of God and so far as that is the case, it will surely manifest.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



