Ken Agyapong is main financier of ‘Fixing The Country Movement’ – Net2 TV host

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Net2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ Show has confirmed that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is the main financier of the pro-government ‘Fixing The Country Movement.’



The movement was birthed to counter the #FixTheCountry group whose campaign has led to an online and street protest with the promise that more marches across the regions will be rolled out in due course.



Kwaku Annan whiles speaking on the August 18 edition of his show called out New Patriotic Party, NPP, leaders who he said had refused to fund the group to project government’s infrastruture achievements.



“Some leaders of the NPP are very stingy and wicked. When Fixing The Country Movement’ set out initially … these young men – Kwame Abronye, Twum Boafo, Owusu Bempah, Adorye - who dedicated themselves to do this job, some of the NPP leaders when approached for support to print T-shirts and others things, they redirect you elsewhere.



“I can say that all efforts of this group is funded by Hon Kennedy Agyapong,” Annan added. His views were corroborated by Kwame Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman, who was a guest on the show and also a leading member of the movement.



Abronye also confirmed the stingy nature of some leaders as alleged by Annan: “If you ask them, they will tell you that I said it will be difficult for me personally to approach any leading member for such favours.



“But it is with that mission that today you are touting the good works of government, the mind set of some of them is that you need something from them, so I avoid them as best as I can,” he added.



The #FixTheCountry campaign has been accused of political bias on several occasions by pro-government persons who say the group tilts towards and is even funded by the main opposition National Democratic Congress.



But the NDC’s 2020 flagbearer and former president, John Dramani Mahama, during his ongoing ‘Thank You Tour’ dismissed talk of financing the group stressing that its activities was as a result of collective political failure.



