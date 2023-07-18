Ken Agyapong is going the Trump way, he can win the NPP presidential race – Political Analyst

Politics of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Political Analyst, Jonathan Asante Otchere believes that Presidential Aspirant for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has a strong stance to become the party’s Presidential Candidate.



In a recent interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show with Sefah Danquah, Jonathan Asante Otchere alluded that, Ken Agyapong’s campaign targets the grassroots with a message that resonates well with them



“I can tell you that Ken Agyapong’s campaign is just like a submarine. He will just emerge from the depth of the sea with practical and experienced economics that is churning out there. He would also give headache to the NDC Mahama team if he emerges as the NPP Presidential Candidate because he will not do the conventional campaigning but always go with the unconventional,” he said.



According to Mr. Otchere, Ken Agyapong’s unorthodox campaign strategy, reminiscent of former US President Donald Trump’s approach, could potentially secure him the NPP’s presidential candidacy and lead to a competitive run in the national elections.



“I’ve likened him to Trump who didn’t have the support of GOP, that is the establishment who had their own candidate and before they realized, Trump was bulling his way through using his street language and one of the ordinary American identifies with. Not the refined language which has failed us over the period,” he added.



The political analyst emphasized that the only factor that might pose a challenge for Ken Agyapong within the NPP is his past human rights record. Nevertheless, he asserted that if Agyapong manages to overcome this obstacle, he could emerge as a formidable force in the party’s presidential race.



Describing Agyapong’s campaign style as “just like a submarine,” Otchere explained that the Ghanaian politician’s tactics involve a discreet and strategic approach.



He indicated that much like Trump, Ken Agyapong is not expected to rely on the support of the party’s establishment but instead appeal directly to the ordinary citizens with his unique street language that they can identify with.



While some may dismiss Ken Agyapong’s chances due to his non-traditional approach, Otchere argued that such strategies have the potential to garner significant support and even pose a headache for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Mahama.