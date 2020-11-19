General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Ken Agyapong hints of identity of person who delivered office keys to Amidu in an envelope

Kennedy Agyapong says the person who was sent to deliver a bunch of keys to Martin Amidu, the immediate past Special Prosecutor, was not a messenger as he alleged in his letter to the Chief of Staff.



“The guy who took the keys to Martin Amidu is an Army Officer, Colonel…go and look at his untidy house at North Legon and look at the demands that he is making here, he should have done same in his house to make it clean and beautiful…I told you [NPP folk] but you didn’t listen,” Kennedy Agyapong charged. “Who the hell he thinks he is. You guys have tolerated this man for long and he is misbehaving in this country. I wanted to show both the picture of the Colonel and Martin Amidu for the public to determine who deserves to be called a messenger.”



Martin Amidu in his letter of resignation to the President on Monday, November 16, stated that there were various operational challenges he encountered which worked against the independence of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Responding to the issues raised in his resignation letter, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on behalf of the President stated in the President's resolve to sufficiently equip the Office of the Special Prosecutor in the discharge of its mandate under Act 959, provided the necessary financial and administrative support.



Bediatuo Asante’s letter stated, “On 11 September 2020, the Chief of Staff wrote to you indicating receipt of a letter dated 26 August 2020 from the GETFund confirming release of the entire building [a new building] to the Central Government for occupation by the Office of Special Prosecutor. The Chief of Staff, in this letter, informed you of the release of the keys to the main entrance of the building to your Office and further, that the keys to other doors in the building had been left in the locks for you to access. Security had also been deployed to secure the premises until such time as you made your own arrangements for security desired by you. The Chief of Staff’s letter and the keys to the GETFund building were delivered to your Office at 2pm of the same day but you instructed your officers not to accept any parcel from the Office of the President.”



It continued: “On 14 September 2020, you wrote to the Chief of Staff conveying your refusal ‘to take possession of a bunch of keys disrespectfully sent to your Office in an envelope through a messenger and to ask the messenger to return them to the sender’. The Chief of Staff by another letter dated 18 September 2020, explained to you the reason for delivery of the keys to you in an envelope and urged you to reconsider your rejection of the keys.”



Kennedy Agyapong further claimed that in a corporate establishment, if someone resigns twice, the person is the problem, and as it stands now, Martin Amidu under the NDC administration resigned as the Attorney-General and now he has resigned as the Special Prosecutor so it implies that Amidu is a failure.



“You can’t work in a corporate environment, period! Your first time would have given you the benefit of the doubt but second time… he is a poor manager too.”



Some observers have observed that the facts and data from corporate governance do not support this claim. Besides, politics in Ghana is such that the nation needs more persons who can resign on principle.





