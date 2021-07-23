Ken Agyapong chairing Security Committee endorsement of criminality, threats - Group

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

The Social Democracy and Development Dialogue Forum-Africa (SDDDF-AFRICA) has opined that the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong chairing the Interior and Defence Committee of Parliament is an endorsement of criminality, thuggery and threats to peace and security.



Lead Advocate of the group, Koku Mawuli Nanegbe, is advocating for the MP to be removed as chair of the security committee in parliament.



He believes the man has threatened the lives of people including the late Ahmed Suale, who was murdered some years ago.



He said the group is of the view that a man who threatened the life of a journalist who was later killed is not fit to chair the committee with oversight responsibility of our internal and external security agencies.



"Also, very importantly, the Hon MP for Assin Central is known for personal threats on the lives of individual Ghanaians, out of which some died, he is also well connected to suspicious characters and cartels from whom he freely seeks funding for political activities.



"Respectfully, Hon Speaker, have we as a country for once thought about what we have entangled ourselves with by handing him such a sensitive position as chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior, which entitles him consistent briefings on Ghana’s security matters?"



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he added that Parliament’s privileges Committee must deal with the MP because this is not the first time he has dragged the name of Parliament into the mud.