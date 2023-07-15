Ken Agyapong can’t accuse Bawumia of taking Ghana to IMF – Deputy minister jabs

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu has shielded Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia from attacks that he led Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the wake of an economic downturn.



The deputy minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Atwima-Kwanwoma Constituency in the Ashanti Region, said the decision to go to the IMF was a collective one by the party and particularly its MPs.



He said all New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who voted for different revenue measures aimed at securing the bailout deal cannot turn around to blame Bawumia who is not an MP.



Specifically addressing MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong’s critique to Bawumia’s handling of the economy, Amankwa-Manu said in an interview with Oyerepa TV: “If you opposed our IMF approach, you would have voted against it, is that not the case?



“But if you were part of the decision and you claim that because of an internal election (NPP flagbearership race), now that we have voted and agreed on the issue, it is now that some people want to walk back their steps? Are we in Parliament with Bawumia?” he quizzed.



“I don’t belong to that school of thought, what is not good for me, I will strictly state so from the onset. He cannot absolve himself now having voted for the E-Levy, an IMF conditionality. He has no moral right to absolve himself having gone with the team to agree on the issue,” he added.



Bawumia has perennially been accused of being responsible for Ghana’s economic slump in his position as head of the Economic Management Team.



He is currently seeking to lead the NPP into the 2024 polls as flagbearer but has to contest nine others including Ken Agyapong and former trade minister Alan Kyerematen. The trio are seen as the main frontrunners in the race.







