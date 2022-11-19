Ken Agyapong barred NET2 galamsey exposé to save NPP bigwigs – Kwaku Annan alleges

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Justice Kwaku Annan, a former presenter at NET2 TV, a channel owned by Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong; has alleged that his employer suppressed release of an investigation on illegal small scale mining known as galamsey.



Annan made the allegations in an interview posted on Nsem Pii TV, a YouTube Channel, when he was addressing issues around the release of an anti-corruption film by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



He alleged that Kennedy Agyapong had footages of top party officials Anas had investigated but he refused to tactically release them to preempt Anas’ steps hence the journalists use of a 2018 recording to cause the dismissal of Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



“It is the same way I spoke about a galamsey investigation we did which involved some top NPP people but then…it is like a wound of a niece, if it is not dealt with, it rots.



“Kennedy Agyapong was in a similar position with the NPP (needing to treat a wound), in the case of the galamsey, I said Ken, let us show it and let the party suffer this way, so that the bad nuts who are stressing Akufo-Addo will stop then Kan-Dapaah stepped in,” Annan said.



This is not the first time he is accusing his former boss of suppressing critical content, he said months back that Agyapong singlehandedly ordered that rot on some men of God be stopped from airing after the MP met with some top clergymen in Parliament.



“In the case of the Anas video, do you think if we had come out to show the video and Ghanaians had their say, …wouldn’t we have saved Charles Adu Boahen and the others?” he stressed.





Because what myself and Ken should have known is that we didn’t have control of the footage.



Kweku Baako lied



Most senior journalists and Kweku Baako claim to be CPP but they are not. The NPP is better with Kwesi Pratt instead of Baako, Pratt will look the NPP in the face and tell them the truth but Pratt won’t.



Galamsey activities have for years now ravaged water bodies, forests and other arable lands across the Ashanti and Eastern regions.



This is despite government’s efforts, including deployment of military and police contingents, to stamp out the canker.



