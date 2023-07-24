Ken Agyapong approached me for support, but I’m for Bawumia - Kwadaso MP

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso has disclosed how Kennedy Agyepong, one of the Presidential hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) approached him for his support.



Agyapong is seen as a frontrunner in the NPP presidential primaries along with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former trade minister Alan Kyerematen.



Aside Ken, Bawumia and Alan; there are seven other aspirants in addition to the three.



The party has vetted and approved all 10 to contest, a preliminary election to whittle down the number to five will take place before the main election is held in November this year.



