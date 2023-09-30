Ken Agyapong alleges Bawumia's team attempted to bribe him to become a running mate

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that the campaign team from a contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, attempted to woo him with cash to stand as a running mate with the latter.



The Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency made the comment at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Saturday, September 30, 2023.



According to Ken, he turned down the offer while accusing Dr Bawumia of engaging in acts that had the potential of collapsing the party, a citinewsroom.com report stated.



Meanwhile, several Ashanti residents flocked to Kumasi's main thoroughfares to march in support of the NPP flagbearer candidate.



Many of the march participants said they were supporting the Assin Central Member of Parliament because of the nation's present economic crisis.



People who are largely NPP supporters claim that Kennedy Agyapong is the sole candidate who can aid the party in keeping control of the government in the general elections of 2024.



NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Meanwhile, watch the story of Enoch, who has been on dialysis for 8 years, as he details his daily struggles, in this SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV video with host, Etsey Atisu, below:



