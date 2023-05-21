Ken Agyapong, Alan, Bawumia mobbed as they mourn late Kumawu MP

Politics of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong were mobbed during the burial service of the late Philip Attah Basoah who was the MP for Kumawu constituency.



Despite the supposed time for mourning, the coming of the three key personalities in the NPP presidential primaries changed the narration.



All the three top aspirants who came to mourn the late Basoah were massively mobbed as though it was campaign grounds for their presidential dreams.



Alan Kyerematen who came to the funeral grounds first, was mobbed by many supporters who cheered him up with songs of hope for his victory in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries.



Dr. Bawumia who came next, received an overwhelming welcome amid cheering by some supporters who mobbed him until he was finally seated.



Kennedy Agyapong who came next to Dr. Bawumia also received his fair share of the mob cheering.



Meanwhile, other dignitaries who attended the burial service included all four parliamentary aspirants in the upcoming Kumawu by-elections. Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, a presidential aspirant in the NDC 2023 primaries Dr. Kwabena Duffour, and other top-notch personalities were all present during the burial service.



Some supporters of the NPP party who spoke to GhanaWeb disclosed that though they were all mourning the late MP, the love for their preferred presidential candidates compelled them to divert attention to such trends.



