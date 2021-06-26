Kempes applauds Henry Quartey for bringing together NPP, NDC MPs

Regional News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Former Mayor of Tema, Kempes Ofosu Ware has applauded the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey for inviting Members of Parliament representing Accra for a sit-down without party differences.



Speaking on Accra-based SVTV Africa, Kempes stated that it was a laudable action to invite these MPs for the development of the country. He added that it did not happen often during his term.



“Mayors have not met as a body before. It used to be telephone conversations. I remember Henry Quartey did something like that. He has taken a laudable step by inviting all MPs in Accra regardless of the party they represent.



Henry even invited non-regional ministers just to solicit ideas and brainstorm on how to beautify Accra. I don't know the plans of the current Mayor but we never had that,” he revealed.



In the interview, Kempes talks about his tenure in office, inadequate streetlights in Tema, his feats as a mayor and more.



