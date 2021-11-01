Kemet Hospital, Manhean Zongo Chief holds free breast cancer screening

Health News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Manhean Zongo Chief, Sarki Abdul Kadir Ahmed Abdul Kadir in collaboration with Kemet Hospital on Friday held a free breast screening exercise for women within the Manhean Zongo Community and its environs in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The breast screening exercise formed part of activities to mark this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The screening was also aimed at creating awareness and providing care for women within the Manhean Zongo to know the condition of their breasts by examining their breasts.



The exercise further provided an opportunity for the women to be given counsel on appropriate care and ways to prevent breast cancer.



The screening recorded about 100 women at the end of the exercise.



Hadijatu Hashim, the Financial Manager of Kemet Hospital and the coordinator of the exercise stated that it forms part of the hospital's responsibilities to organize a free health screening exercise, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness month.



She added that the Hospital is not targeting only breast screening but other ailments including blood pressure, Malaria, diabetes among others.



She said, the Hospital aimed at reaching out to many women within the Manhean and other neighboring communities to provide good and quality health care for the people as well as to protect the women from breast cancer.



She further revealed that the women were taught how to self-examine their breasts and report to the Kemet Hospital whenever they identify lumps in their breasts.



Hadijatu Hashim revealed that those diagnosed or suspicious of lumps were referred to the Kemet Hospital for scanning and treatment adding that those with significant risk factors for cancer, were counseled on the need to regularly do self-examination.



On his part, the Manhean Zongo Chief, Sarki Abdul Kadir Ahmed Abdul Kadir advised the women to adhere to the directive of the health workers to help prevent breast cancer.



He urged them to be ambassadors or advocates on the need for women to fight against breast cancer.