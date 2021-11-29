Kekeli Hotel distances itself from Ho 'freezer' murder incident

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Management and Board of Kekeli Hotel in Ho has distanced itself from a murder incident, which occurred at Ho-Fiave, recently.



They said their attention had been drawn to media reports that the murder incident involved two staff of the Hotel.



A disclaimer issued and signed by Mr Nelson Ricky Adom, Board Chairman of the Hotel and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the alleged perpetrator involved in the alleged murder incident was a casual hand with no formal employment arrangement with the institution.



The disclaimer also said the deceased "was not engaged in any manner by the Kekeli Hotel."



It said the institution was ready to cooperate with the Police with the investigation on the matter.



The disclaimer said the Board was reassuring its patrons that the Hotel was still a safe place, where hospitality and high regard for customer care and satisfaction was not compromised.