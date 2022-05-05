Kejetia traders demand compensation for incessant destruction of wares due to floods

Regional News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Traders at the New Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have hinted at suspending payment of market premium if managers of the facility refuse to compensate them for the incessant destruction of wares by floods.



Their agitation follows the bursting of one of the pipes at the ceiling of the market on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Destroying merchandise worth millions of Ghana cedis and interrupting business activities.



The traders accused the management of the market of failing to fix the problem on time claiming it took them close to 24 hours to maintain the pipe and allowing heavy water to soak their wares.



The traders in their collective bargaining power have also vowed to resist any attempt by managers of the facility to collect electricity bills, service charges, and other monthly charges until the affected persons are compensated.



Speaking to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, some traders disclosed that about 39 shops were affected by the pipe burst disaster.



"One of the pipes at the ceiling of the market burst on Sunday destroying our merchandise and halting business activities.







"This is one of the many instances where traders have lost millions of cedis in a similar disaster but none of the victims have received any compensation," One of the victims cried out.



"We are not happy at the rate at which we are losing our capital in this new market that is why we are contemplating halting payment of any money to managers of the facility," another added.



Meanwhile, the leadership of all identifiable trading groups in the market is set to hold an emergency meeting over the situation.



The Chairman of Concerned Central Market Traders Association Frank Antwi said a committee will be set up to investigate the disaster and come out with the necessary recommendations.



He noted that their calls on the facility's managers to compensate them in previous disasters have proven futile, adding that they will not let it go this time around.