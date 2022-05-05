Kejetia market traders demand compensation from management over destroyed goods

Regional News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some traders in the Kumasi Kejetia Market of the Ashanti Region are demanding compensation from the management of the market after water pipes installed in the market got busted and damaged their goods.



The traders closed from work and only returned to witness their commodities destroyed by the water.



The damaged commodities worth thousands of Ghana Cedis were contained in about 30 shops.



The Chairman of the Concerned Kejetia Traders Association, Frank Antwi, accused the management of the market of negligence.



According to him, it was not the first time this had happened in the market.



“It has become routine in the market and this time we won’t let go but demand that we get compensated,” he said