Kejetia market floods following heavy rains

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The entire ground floor of the newly built Kejetia Market was on Thursday submerged after heavy rains.



Thousands of traders were displaced as goods worth millions of Cedis were destroyed.



Parts of Adum within the Central Business District got flooded after the over 4-hour rains in Kumasi.



Commuters were stranded as access routes from town to various destinations were unmotorable.



A similar incident happened Wednesday night after a downpour, calling to mind the need for critical measures to ensure long-lasting solutions to the recent flooding Kumasi residents and traders are faced with.















