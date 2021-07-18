Keeping Nana Hesse Ogyiri at the Presidency dangerous - Ras Mubarak

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kubungu, Ras Mubarak insists Nana Hesse Ogyiri does not qualify to work at the Presidency.



Nana Hesse Ogyiri a Presidential Staffer in a post on Facebook commenting on the young daughter of John Dramani Mahama said she has fully developed and is well endowed. Adding that she is manageable.



His comment received a number of backlashes considering the age of Farida Mahama and his comment.



Although Nana Hesse Ogyiri has apologized for the comment made, Ras Mubarak believes it will give the President whose image has already been tainted some light if he should sack Nana Hesse Ogyiri from the seat of government.



He said “As a country, we need a sex offenders register, which should be kept by the police, where the names, photos and other details of predators, rapists and other sex offenders will be available to authorities and the general public.



I’m told the said gentleman works in the Office of the President. If that’s indeed true, then he ought to be kept too far away from such high office, and kept too far away from little girls. Clearly, the type who pass snide remarks about women in the workplace.



In any civilized country, he would be thrown under the bus by his employers in less than 48 hours.



We live in a country where it has almost become normal for persons in high office and positions of trust to routinely harass women and girls, and in isolated cases harass men and boys. These things happen because of the predatory mindset of the Nana Hesse Ogyiris of our society. We must not allow it to fester”.



