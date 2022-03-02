Keeping Barker-Vormawor behind bars ‘blatant abuse of power’ – CDD Boss

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Prof Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has bemoaned the decision of the state to keep convenor of the #FixTheCountry Movement in jail.



According to him, keeping Oliver Barker-Vormawor behind bars without bail abuses Ghana's law and sets a dangerous precedent.



"What exactly is the point of continuing to hold Oliver behind bars? This blatant abuse of power and the judicial process must stop. It is wrong, needless, petty, and dangerous!" a post on Prof Prempeh's Facebook handle read.



The Ghana Police Service, on February 12, 2022, confirmed it had arrested Barker-Vormawor after members of #FixTheCountry Movement announced their convenor had been abducted at the Kotoka International Airport on February 11, 2022.



"Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-levy Bill is passed by Parliament.



"The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana. He will be arraigned before court on Monday, February 14, 2022," a statement by the police read.



Barker-Vormarwor was charged with treason felony at the Ashaiman District Court and was denied bail. The presiding judge said that the district court did not have jurisdiction to grant bail due to the nature of the offence.



Lawyers for the convener have since filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court against the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police for their decision to prosecute Barker-Vormawor at a district court.



According to the lawyers, they want the highest court of the land to determine whether the AG (Attorney General) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) are right to prosecute their client in a court that can not consider a bail application, myjoyonline reported.



