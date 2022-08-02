Keep the faith; NPP has a track record of success – MP

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Member of Parliament (MP)for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has appealed to Ghanaians to keep faith with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government for the much-needed support to turn the economy around.



He assured that despite the present difficulties, the government is working assiduously to restore the country on the path of growth and accelerated development shifted off course by the three almost concurrent challenges.



The law maker said that the government knows things are tough but it is working hard to fix the economy.



“I agree and admit things are tough for the ordinary Ghanaian but that has not putting out lights off, or putting embargo on Government from recruiting or stopped Government from giving every Ghanaian child of school going Free Education.



"Yes things are tough but that has not stopped Government from providing all the social interventions it has introduced since 2017. This wasn’t so in the past especially when we did not get to this level in the past.



"I pray things get better in no time to bring some reliefs to the people. Let’s not forget where we came from or what we have been through in the past. If you happens to go to church just say a prayer for the country and its Leadership,“ he disclosed this on his official Facebook page.



He stressed that the government has the track record to get the country out of the current economic turmoil.



Enumerating a list of social interventions introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration to cushion Ghanaians before and in the midst of the pandemic, including lifting the freeze on employment, doubling of the Capitation Grant, expansion of the LEAP and School Feeding programmes, free water, subsidized electricity, and no public sector salary cuts or lay-offs, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko called on Ghanaians to work hand in hand with Government to address the present challenges.



He urged Ghanaians to continue to support the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government and retain them for a long time in power for them to continue the good works they have started.