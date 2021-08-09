Keep parading yourself as MP, you’ll soon realise you are alone – Afenyo-Markin to Assin North MP

Politics of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• James Gyakye Quayson says he's still an MP despite the court annulling the Assin North parliamentary election results



• He went for parliamentary sitting last week



• Afenyo-Markin says Quayson will be left in the dark when the law strikes



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed shock at how the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, still parades himself as a lawmaker.



He also said he is taken aback by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) support for what he termed as lawlessness exhibited by Mr Quayson.



His comments come after Mr Quayson stormed parliament last week to partake in a voting exercise held in the House.



Speaking on Asaase Radio's Townhall Talk on Monday, August 9, 2021, the lawmaker said, the Assin North MP will soon realise he's on his own when the law catches up with him.



Afenyo-Markin said, “…I am surprised some people are encouraging Gyakye to do what he’s doing. First, they brought him to the chamber to participate in a vote... and now, he carries himself as an MP.”



“Well, you see, sometimes the law may be slow until it catches up with you, you may think that you are with a group. But the day the law catches up on him, he’ll realise that he’s alone,” he added.



The Cape Coast High Court in July cancelled the result of the Assin North parliamentary election on grounds that James Gyakye Quayson violated constitutional provisions which regulate parliamentary elections in the country.



The court found that James Gyakye Quayson had not renounced his Canadian citizenship at the time he filed to contest in his constituency last December.



His lawyers, on August 2, 2021, filed an appeal, praying the court to overturn the high court’s decision.



According to them, the trial judge lacked the jurisdiction to determine the case.



