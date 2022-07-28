Keep beaches clean to attract investors – Okraku Mantey to people of Central region

Regional News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Ghana's Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has urged both chiefs and indigenes of the Central Region which forms part of the country's coastal belt to as a matter of urgency keep their beaches which he described as the region's gold very clean and with the utmost care, to generate revenue for them.



He made the call on the opening day of the Central Expo 2022 held in the Central Regional Capital Cape Coast, on the theme: "Promoting Trade, Tourism, and Investment in the Central Region".



The Expo is a strategically organized five-day exhibition fair aimed at showcasing talented but low-publicized entrepreneurial entities across the region's 23 constituencies and then also serves as a means to woo investors to invest in the region.



Various district exhibitors are showcasing some of their crafts for public view.



The deputy minister in his speech further highlighted that it is impossible for one to talk of the country's tourism, arts and culture without making reference to the Central Region, most notably to its capital Cape Coast.



He, therefore, encouraged the indienes to desist from open defecation at the beaches because the beaches form part of the region's natural resources, that can lure investors to the region and reduce the levels of unemployment and poverty in the region.



For his part, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarimba Nana Kwesi Atta ll disclosed efforts have since been put in place to help salvage the unfortunate situation of open defecation and dumping of refuse at the seashores.



He unveiled a 42-man task force to check and arrest culprits ahead of the soon-to-be-celebrated Oguaa Fetu Afahye.



On the other hand, the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII who equally doubles as the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area spoke at the program on the role chiefs within the region can play to ensure investors are well motivated to come in and invest in the region encouraged them (chiefs) to ensure investors are given problem free lands to enable them to do business in peace.