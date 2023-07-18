‘Kayayoo rising photo exhibition’ launched

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A photo exhibition to high­light the plight of head potters commonly known as “kayayei” has been launched in Accra.



Dubbed; ‘the kayayoo rising photo exhibition,’ it showcased the struggles of girls and women aged between 12 and 40 years go through on daily basis.



The exhibition was put to­gether by a researcher, Rose Aba Dodd, a photographer, Nana Kofi Acquah, hand writer, and Princess Umul Hatiyya in an at­tempt to help alleviate the plight of “kayayei” in Accra.



It brought together art lovers from the diaspora, the interna­tional community, and policymakers.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Ac­quah said the aim of the project was to highlight their plights and use research, photography, and creative writing to raise funds to support these girls and women.



He said “kayayei” were often found in major markets in south Ghana including Kejetia, Malata, Madina, and Dome in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions re­spectively.



According to Mr. Acquah, the exhibition captured the daily struggles of four young wom­en, namely; Samata, Rukayatu, Naimah, and Zaharawu, in the Madina market.



He said these head potters were burdened with the respon­sibility of catering for their families, and due to lack of em­ployment opportunities in their respective villages, they move to the south in search of work.



The exhibition was on display at Nubuke Foundation in East Legon, Accra from Friday, June 23 to Friday, July 7, 2023, and proceeds from the sale of the photographs would be used in supporting “kayayei” who were eager to leave the trade due to the dangers, health-related issues and the meager resources associ­ated with it.



Mr. Acquah called on Gha­naians to visit the Nubuke Foundation and patronize the photographs to help support the “kayayei.”