Kayayes were bribed with GH¢20 to join #OccupyBoG protest - Report

A DailyGuide newspaper report has alleged that certain individuals were captured on camera giving monetary incentives to female head porters, locally known as 'Kayaye', to join the #OccupyBoG protest



According to the report dated October 4, 2023, each Kayaye received GH¢20 as a motivational fee to participate in the demonstration against the Bank of Ghana's alleged mishandling of finances.



In the report, the video footage showed a queue of head porters carrying head pans and moving toward a red VIP bus in the Adabraka area.



They seemingly waited to receive their "motivational fee" from the protest organizers.



Background



The Minority Leader in the Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that the minority caucus will return to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) until they meet the governor of the Bank of Ghana in person to receive their petition.



Dr. Ato Forson made this declaration when the group went to the premises of the central bank to present a petition demanding the resignation of the governor and his deputies.



However, upon their arrival at the bank's premises, they were received by the Director of Security, Retired Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, who said that the governor and his deputies were in a meeting with some representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)



The Minority leader who expressed his disappointment, stressed that their primary demand was the exit of the governor, and they would not present their petition to anyone other than the governor himself.



“We will hold you accountable, particularly the governor. We are demanding his exit. Now that he has decided to disrespect us, we will not present our petition, we will go and come back again, we will come back and demand to see him in person. The crowd you see here is just the beginning, we will come back again, and I assure you that. He should better come in here,” he said.



He emphasised that the governor's primary responsibility was to the people of Ghana and not the IMF.



“If he thinks that the IMF is more important than the parliament of Ghana and the people of Ghana, he should know that he is here because of the people of Ghana and not the IMF. Let him deal with the IMF but we will come after him,” he added.



