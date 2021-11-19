Kay Smooth dedicates new video Kofi ‘Seaman Jorley’ to Kofi Kinaata’s future wedding

Music of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Ghanaian singer Kay Smooth is out with a video for his single ‘Seaman Jorley’.

Seaman Jorley is a single that celebrates love, as Kay Smooth serenades his lover on the single.



The colorful video, which has shots from multiple scenes, tells the story of love, as Kay Smooth dedicates the video to multiple-award-winning artist Kofi Kinaata’s future marriage.



Unsurprisingly, Kofi Kinaata stars in the video alongside a lady who could be a model or his ‘Queenata’.



Kay Smooth is one act that stands out in the music industry and doesn’t believe in the need to do profanity and nudity to gain much attention in the Ghanaian music industry. All his songs produced stand out with clarity and has nothing vulgar in them.



He has featured top musicians including, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, among others. His songs ‘Thy Word’ and ‘Heavy Equipment have gained massive airplay on the radio.