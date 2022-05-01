Kathleen Addy appointed chairperson of NCCE

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In pursuant to article 232 of the 1992 Constitution and section 4 (a) of the National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE) Act, 1993 (Act 452), President Akufo-Addo has appointed Kathleen Addy, as the acting Chairperson of the NCCE.



Kathleen Addy who was the deputy chairperson of the Commission before her appointment, takes over from Josephine Nkrumah who resigned to take up a new role with ECOWAS on February 21, but with the effective date of 30 April 2022.



The conformation of Miss Addy’s appointment is subject to the advice of the Council of State to the president in line with Article 232 (2) of the 1992 constitution which states that “members of the Commission shall be appointed by the President acting on the advice of the Council of State,” assaradio.com reports.



Kathleen Addy holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana and a Master’s Degree in Communications from the University of Ghana School of Communications Studies.



Addy was once the Afrobarometer communications coordinator at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) with oversight responsibility for seven countries across East and West Africa.



