Techiman Arwe B/A Volleyball Champs

Sports News of Thursday, 10 July 1997

Source: --

Techiman (b/a), July 7, Techiman district beat their Dormaa counterparts by two games to one to emerge the overall champions in the men's division of the Brong-Ahafo inter-district volleyball competition held at Techiman yesterday. The competition was to select a formidable team to represent the region in this year's national sports festival to be held in Kumasi next month. Before reaching the finals, Techiman beat Kintampo 2-0 and Sunyani 2-1 in group "B". In the women's finals, Berekum district easily disposed of Sunyani district 2-0 to become group "B" champions. In men's group "A", Berekum beat Dormaa and Nkoranza 2-0 each. Berekum beat Kintampo 2-0 and Dormaa by the same margin in the women's group "A" finals.



