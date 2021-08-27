Kasoa shooting: Police found no evidence against my boys and I – Hawa Koomson

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

• Hawa Koomson says the charges against her and some of her 'boys' have been dropped



• She is however yet to retrieve the gun from the police



Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture has disclosed that neither herself nor any member of her team is facing punishment for shooting incidents that marred the voter registration exercise in her consitutency.



The MP for Awutu Senya East disclosed on Asempa FM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 that all the suspects involved in the case have been discharged.



She explained that the police could not adduce evidence to back their charges when the issue went to court hence the decision to drop the case.



She however explained that the gun that was fired during the altercation is still with the Ghana Police Service.



Hawa Koomson explained that despite the clearance, she is yet to go for the gun due to some formalities which her lawyers are working on.



“I no longer go to the police. Some of my boys used to go to the police but there was no evidence, so they have been discharged. They have not given me my gun yet but my lawyer will go for it. It’s a registered gun and I renew it. The police informed me that the discharge was for lack of evidence. They took me to court but couldn’t show any evidence.”



The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress reacted to this disclosure by Hawa Koomson and warned that a future NDC government will reopen the case.



A statement signed by the National Youth Organizer of the NDC expressed disappointment over the situation.



“The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has become aware of a media interview on Accra based Asempa Fm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 by Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson, of which the Minister boisterously and gleefully revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service have had to discontinue its case against her for unjustifiably firing gunshots at Steps to Christ Voters Registration Centre on July 20, 2020, for want of evidence.



“The NDC is appalled and scandalized by this brazen abuse of State power by the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government and the Police CID to free a self-confessed trigger happy marauding gangster and her hoodlums.



“It is more worrying when the Minister confessed that after she was invited by the Central Regional CID in July 2020 for questioning, and a supposed docket on the case was forwarded to CID Headquarters in Accra, she never heard of the Police CID until it became clear to her that the Police had no evidence to prosecute her and her brigands," the statement read in parts.



