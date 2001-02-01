President Mbeki stops over

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2001

Source: GNA

The South African President, Mr Thabo Mbeki yesterday made a brief stop over at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



Mr Mbeki, accompanied by the wife, Zanlele Mbeki, was returning from Switzerland where he participated in the World Economic Forum. He would later meet General Joseph Kabila, the new Congolese President, in an attempt to broker peace in the war-torn country.



The South African President was met on arrival by the President, Mr J.A. Kufuor. The two Presidents held a closed door session at the VIP Lounge of the KIA.



The meeting was the first since Mr Kufuor assumed office as the President of the Republic of Ghana on January 7, this year.



Briefing newsmen later, the Government Spokesperson, Ms Elizabeth Ohene, said Mr Mbeki congratulated Mr Kufuor on his election victory.



She said Mr Mbeki expressed the need for more fruitful co-operation between Ghana and South Africa. The South African President, she further stated extended an invitation to Mr Kufuor to visit his country to strengthen the bond relationship between the two countries.



He also urged Mr Kufuor to play a key role in resolving the numerous conflicts in Africa.



According to Ms Ohene, Mr Kufuor assured the South African President that he would join hands with other leaders to bring peace and prosperity to Africa.



Present at the airport to welcome the South African President were Mrs Theresa Kufuor, the First Lady; Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyemang and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, ministers designate of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry respectively.



