Kasoa ritual murder: Second accused denies presence at scene

Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Accra High Court has ordered the second accused person in the murder of a 10 year old boy at Kasoa for alleged ritual purposes to file his notice of alibi within three weeks.



The Court said the accused, Nicholas Kani has raised a defence of an alibi claiming he was not around when the crime was committed but he is yet to provide the particulars.



The Court presided by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo accordingly gave the order after which the prosecution will investigate the alibi.



The Defense Counsel, Samuel Atuah raised concern that the prosecution is yet to serve him with the disclosures for the trial and prayed the Court to make an order to that effect.



The Court, therefore, ordered that the prosecution serve the defence with their disclosures which include the charge sheets, facts, statements of the witnesses and accused persons given at the police station and anything of evidential value which the defense may or may not rely on at the trial so that the accused persons can have sufficient time and facilities to prepare for their defence. The case has been adjourned to February 22, 2022.