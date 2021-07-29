Kasoa ritual murder: CJ orders transfer of case to Accra Court

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has ordered the transfer of the Kasoa ritual murder case from the Kasoa District Court in the Central Region to the Kaneshie District Court in Accra for expeditious trial.



A juvenile offender, Nicolas Kani, and one Felix Nyarko have been held for the death of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah, whom the duo intended to use for money rituals.



At the Kasoa District Court on Thursday, July 29, the prosecutor Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo told the court the prosecution has received the bill of indictment and summary of evidence from the Attorney General’s Office for committals to be held.



He however added that he has received an order signed by the Chief Justice requesting for the transfer of the case to Accra.



The court presided over by His Worship Mr Oheneba Antwi-Boasiako has since transferred that case to Accra.



The family of the deceased has expressed concern at the turn of events with the mother said to be in grave pain.



Samed Akalilu, Spokesperson for the family, said they have had to try all means to restrain the mother of the late Ismael from coming to the court.